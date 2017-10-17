Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

WFAA’s Chris Roland reviews the infield and catchers for the Rangers in 2017 which included Elvis Andrus’ career year but also Rougned Odor’s slide into the abyss.

T.R. Sullivan writes that Jon Daniels is happy with how the farm system looks — especially the 2017 draftees — after a season of restocking the youngsters.

The DMN ranks the top five first basemen in franchise history at a position that has kind of been a black hole in Texas for the last decade (sorry, Mitch).

