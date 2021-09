Yu Darvish says it’s not the Rangers’ pitching coaches’ fault that the pitchers suck.

How to know if you’re an LSB OG... you remember when Adam was doing a list like this.

Well, thanks for the memories, Naps.

Denton Ryan product Adam Choplick is continuing to dominate in winter ball.

Twins’ reliever turned free agent Brandon Kintzler may be on the Rangers’ shopping list this winter.