Friday morning Rangers things

Evan Grant says that the Texas Rangers winter meetings strategy should be to hope they can foist Shin-Soo Choo on another team, but the pitchers he suggests trading Choo for — Jordan Zimmermann, Homer Bailey or Ian Kennedy — all would seem to make the Rangers worse, not better.

Gerry Fraley looks at the best free agent third basemen available this offseason, although Adrian Beltre (and Joey Gallo) being here means signing a third baseman is unlikely.

The DMN runs down 10 things you need to know about Willie Calhoun.