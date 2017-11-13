Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Mike Petriello looks at this year’s free agent class through the lens of Statcast. Though, any metric that makes Tyson Ross look good makes me wary.

Abbey Mastracco of the New Jersey Star-Ledger writes that Jay Bruce wants to play for one of his home state Texas teams but the Rangers already have a Shin-Soo Choo problem at his position (and also Jay Bruce isn’t very good).

David Schoenfield looks at the bananas 2018 free agent class where Clayton Kershaw isn’t even the second best free agent and Elvis Andrus doesn’t even crack the top five.

The DMN offers you ten things to know about Jake Diekman including the time he injured himself on a Cheers mug.

And, lastly, the Astros literally don’t know how to handle being champs.

Have a nice day!