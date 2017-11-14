Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The GM Meetings are underway and Mark Feinsand writes that, as you might imagine, Shohei Ohtani is the talk of the town. (Spoilers: There are Ohtani-friendly quotes from Jon Daniels.)

T.R. Sullivan and Jamal Collier write about Jon Daniels’ first day at the Meetings where JD is all about pitching. (Spoilers: Even pitchers not named Ohtani.)

Jeff Wilson writes that it’s not just Ohtani that the Rangers are interested in from Japan. (Spoilers: Some of them aren’t even Japanese.)

Speaking of Ohtani, Travis Sawchik over at Fangraphs looks at which team Ohtani would impact the most and it’s the Rangers by a landslide. Now JD just has to convince Ohtani of that fact. (Spoilers: He probably won’t.)

Wilson looks at five internal options for the rotation, or at least what their depth currently looks like. (Spoilers: It’s pretty grim.)

Evan Grant has a strange article about an identity-vacant Rangers establishing themselves as the people-valuing organization or something. (Spoilers: The Rangers already have an identity as weirdos trapped in an all-consuming void of sadness.)

Dave Cameron lists the top 50 free agents and takes a guess at what each of them will make. (Spoilers: They will make more money than they are worth.)

And, lastly, Sullivan braved another session answering the questions of Texas Rangers fans in his latest Inbox. (Spoilers: Everybody hates Rougned.)

