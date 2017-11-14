 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Poll: Should Texas sign Alex Cobb?

Jon Heyman predicts Alex Cobb will get five years, $75 million this offseason. Should Texas sign him at that price?

By Adam J. Morris
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are in the market for starting pitching, and Jon Heyman predicts that Alex Cobb — either the third or fourth best starting pitcher currently on the free agent market, depending on how you feel about Lance Lynn — will get 5 years, $75 million. Cobb received a qualifying offer, so the Rangers would also forfeit their second round draft pick, as well as lose $500,000 from the 2018 J-2 international bonus pool.

So my question to you -- would you want the Rangers to sign Cobb at that price?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Should Texas sign Alex Cobb if the price is 5/$75M?

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Yes, absolutely
    (198 votes)
  • 26%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (240 votes)
  • 39%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (348 votes)
  • 11%
    Absolutely not
    (104 votes)
890 votes total Vote Now

