The Texas Rangers are in the market for starting pitching, and Jon Heyman predicts that Alex Cobb — either the third or fourth best starting pitcher currently on the free agent market, depending on how you feel about Lance Lynn — will get 5 years, $75 million. Cobb received a qualifying offer, so the Rangers would also forfeit their second round draft pick, as well as lose $500,000 from the 2018 J-2 international bonus pool.
So my question to you -- would you want the Rangers to sign Cobb at that price?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
Should Texas sign Alex Cobb if the price is 5/$75M?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Yes, absolutely
-
26%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
-
39%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
11%
Absolutely not
