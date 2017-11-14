Poll: Should Texas sign Alex Cobb?

The Texas Rangers are in the market for starting pitching, and Jon Heyman predicts that Alex Cobb — either the third or fourth best starting pitcher currently on the free agent market, depending on how you feel about Lance Lynn — will get 5 years, $75 million. Cobb received a qualifying offer, so the Rangers would also forfeit their second round draft pick, as well as lose $500,000 from the 2018 J-2 international bonus pool.

So my question to you -- would you want the Rangers to sign Cobb at that price?

Cast your vote below...