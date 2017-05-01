Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver recaps the Rangers’ lackluster 5-2 homestand concluding loss to the Anaheim Angels yesterday.

Jeff Wilson gives a eulogy for the 11-14 April the Rangers endured which included this 6-4 stretch which certainly didn’t feel like a winning homestand.

Anthony Andro writes that the Rangers closed out the month of April in a rut offensively as they struck out 15 times yesterday.

Gil LeBreton writes that the Rangers miss Adrian Beltre and, man, so do I.

Andro notes that we now live in a world where the Rangers want Pete Kozma playing for them more than Jurickson Profar.

As Evan Grant writes, the depressing thing, as Jon Daniels explains, is that the Rangers probably do need Kozma more than Profar as Profar needs consistent at-bats and won’t get that in the big leagues right now.

Stefan Stevenson takes a look at the first series between the Astros and Rangers this year.

Grant notes that the Rangers could consider using a six-man rotation on their upcoming road trip.

Anthony Andro and Ben DuBose tag team a preview of tonight’s opener from Houston which pits Andrew Casher against Lance McCullers.

Grant writes that a month into the season, the Rangers are still searching for an identity but now have the opportunity to renew their identity as the team that always beats the Astros.

And, lastly, the Angels might have left Arlington with a series win, but as Weaver writes, Albert Pujols left with Chi Chi Gonzalez dancing around in his dome.

Have a nice day!