Dillon Gee to be called up, per Banister

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said after tonight’s game that A.J. Griffin is headed to the d.l., with Dillon Gee expected to be called up to replace him. Griffin left tonight’s game in the second inning with an intercostal strain.

Gee was signed by the Rangers to a minor league deal this spring, and while he didn’t make the team, he and the Rangers agreed to a deal whereby he was added to the 40 man roster and optioned to the minors (which he had the right to refuse, given his service time). The 31 year old Cleburne native has a 3.88 ERA in 51 innings pitched for AAA Round Rock this season, with 43 Ks, 13 walks and 5 home runs allowed.

Gee has a career 4.13 ERA in 804.1 IP in the majors, having spent most of his career with the Mets before pitching for the Royals in 2016. Gee could only be in the rotation for a start or two, however, since Tyson Ross is expected to be ready to be activated from the disabled list shortly.