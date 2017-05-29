Adrian Beltre is back and the Rangers scored eight runs so you would think perhaps that Texas won tonight's game but you would be wrong.

Adrian Beltre, unfortunately, cannot pitch the dreaded seventh inning. Tonight's seventh featured a 7-5 Rangers lead evaporate into a 10-7 deficit. Tonight's goat was Tony Barnette who came in with two on and two out in and allowed two runs on a double, an intentional walk, and a three-run home run.

The seventh inning is killing the Rangers. The combination of Sam Dyson's spiral, the injuries of Jake Diekman and Jose Leclerc, and exhaustive usage of Barnette and Jeremy Jeffress has hampered the mid-to-late relief efforts of the Rangers.

Worse, traditional bullpen usage has handcuffed Matt Bush to the ninth inning which makes him unavailable for higher leverage outings in earlier innings.

Until the Rangers figure out a reliable option for the seventh inning, all the Adrian Beltres in the world won't save them.

Player of the Game: Adrian Beltre is the best player on the baseball field most nights, and it was comforting to see him back at the hot corner, but Joey Gallo is the most dangerous badass monster in sports. Tonight, Gallo hit two lasers for extra bases, including his 16th dong of the year, and walked after an 11-pitch battle where he fouled a ball OUT OF THE DANG STADIUM.

Up Next: The Rangers and Rays will shed their Memorial Day attire for more traditional garb as Nick Martinez makes the start for Texas opposite RHP Matt Andriese of Tampa Bay. First pitch from The Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.