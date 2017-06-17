After a quick and easy 1-2-3 inning from Martin Perez to begin today's contest, Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo came out and retired the first two Rangers before giving up five consecutive hits. Before the barrage had ended - punctuated by a two-run dinger off the bat of Mike Napoli - the Rangers had hung five, two-out runs on their former Opening Day starter.

By mid-game, however, the M's were launching a comeback on Perez having scored once in the third inning and had runners on the corners with just one out in the top of sixth. On a full count offering to Mike Zunino, that 5-0 lead evaporated into a 5-4 contest and ended 'Teen's day.

The freshly healthy Rangers lineup was up to the task of making sure they didn't rest on their first inning laurels by scoring five more in the bottom of the inning. The five runs came via three home runs off the bats of Rougned Odor, Napoli, and Shin-Soo Choo.

Add it up and you have the second consecutive game the Rangers have beaten the Mariners by the score of 10-4. Perhaps the healthy, deep Rangers lineup is actually good?

Player of the Game: Napoli went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. The two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth was especially satisfying as it came after Carlos Gomez was plunked following a Rougned Odor solo blast.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this series with the Mariners on Father's Day with Yu Darvish on the mound against RHP Christian Bergman of Seattle. The search for a series sweep begins with a 2:05 pm CT first pitch.