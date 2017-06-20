Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. I know you just can’t wait to relive last night’s game by reading things about it so without further ado...

Levi Weaver recaps the latest example for why birds are disgusting and how feral cats aren’t doing a good enough job of ridding us of them.

Jeff Wilson reacts to the deflating loss where Matt Bush’s blew a save because the Blue Jays got in his head about using his fastball.

T.R. Sullivan’s game story focuses on Bush because what else would you focus on? Kendrys Morales?

Stefan Stevenson writes about Ernesto Frieri’s debut with the Rangers and how the former Angels closer always thought it would be fun to pitch for the Rangers which makes sense because the Rangers always seemed to beat Ernesto Frieri.

The Rangers continue to try to slowly piece together a competent bullpen and, as Mike Heika notes, that now includes the return of Tanner Scheppers.

Stevenson has more on Scheppers’ long road back to Arlington. If it were 2013, a bullpen with Frieri and Scheppers would be pretty dope.

The DMN has highlights of Jon Daniels on the Ben and Skin show where JD said he doesn’t think this team is a seller.

MLB dot com’s Sam Butler previews tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Blue Jays with Nick Martinez making the start on six days rest.

And, lastly, ESPN has a really awesome piece on the Latino baseball player experience in America which includes quotes from Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, and former Rangers such as Leonys Martin and Nelson Cruz. Read it.

Have a nice day!