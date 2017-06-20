After last night's deflating loss, one wondered how the Rangers would bounce back tonight. Well, they scored four runs off Francisco Liriano in the first inning so apparently they were feeling pretty good about things.

Every Ranger in the lineup tonight reached at least once and four Rangers drove in a run apiece. Adrian Beltre drove in two and collected hit No. 2960 of his career, a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. Carlos Gomez remained hot in his return this homestand with a solo home run of his own and Nomar Mazara hit a solo shot for the second consecutive night. The healthy Rangers lineup is fun to watch.

It was nice to see the Rangers beat the Blue Jays instead of losing in horrible fashion to them for like the tenth time in the last 20 or so months.

Player of the Game: In addition to the bats, Nick Martinez starred for Texas tonight with 6 1/3 innings of one run ball with just three hits allowed. In fact, Martinez left with a runner on first base and zero runs allowed but saw the run score with Jose Leclerc in the game to eventually saddle him with the lone run. The main highlight of the evening was watching Martinez strike out Jose Bautista flailing to end the top of the sixth.

Up Next: Tyson Ross makes the second start of his 2017 campaign opposite Joe Biagini of Toronto. The first pitch from Arlington is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.