Texas Rangers do not sign Chris Carter

The Texas Rangers were rumored to be pursuing first baseman Chris Carter, who was recently released by the New York Yankees. However, Texas didn't end up with the Rangers, and instead signed a minor league deal with the Oakland A's.

That seems to make a lot more sense for Carter, who would presumably get called up to play first base should Oakland first baseman Yonder Alonso, the subject of trade rumors this month, end up getting dealt. In Texas, Carter would seem to be stuck in the minors unless and until something happened with Mike Napoli.

Napoli has been a disappointment this season, but still has out-performed Carter, so I'm not entirely sure why the Rangers would have been interested in signing him. In any case, Carter is with the A's now, so we can forget those rumors ever existed.