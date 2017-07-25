49-51 - Texas unleashes the fury, bombards Miami 10-4

So apparently the way to win is for Adrian Beltre to not get any hits? A night after Beltre went 4-for-4 while the Rangers went 4-for-the-rest-of-the-team in a shutout loss, every member of the team had a hit except for Beltre and Carlos Gomez.

While Beltre is stalled at 2,993 in his quest for 3,000 after tonight, the Rangers we able to pull off a big 10-4 win that might have only increased Jon Daniels’ trade deadline ulcers.

Player of the Game: Big Joey Gallo was swangin’ wood tonight as he went 2-for-3 with two bombs, two RBIs, a walk, and three runs scored.

Up Next: The Rangers and Marlins finish this series with Yu Darvish making what cou...well, you know how that sentence ends. RHP Jose Ureña will start for Miami with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.