41-44 - Rangers bounce back big to beat Boston 8-2

Andrew Cashner was 5 2⁄ 3 innings through a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox tonight before the ultimate Kozmic joke forced Pete Kozma into the game at first base for Joey Gallo and his ailing hammy.

With Texas up 8-0, Kozma couldn’t handle routine throw that would have ended the inning and the next hitter, Xander Bogaerts, killed the no-hitter and shutout with a two-run dong.

Still, Cashner finished the night with a real good outing with a final line of: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 K

With the win, the Rangers have a shot at finishing the first half of the season before the All-Star break with a .500 record as they have just three more games on the docket before taking off.

Player of the Game: In addition to Cashner, Carlos Gomez starred for Texas tonight as he hit his 12th homer of the season and added an RBI single later on in the game.

Up Next: The Rangers have their first day off in 20 days before beginning the first half’s final series against the Anaheim Angels beginning on Friday.