Poll: Should Texas sign Carlos Rodon?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at a former top draft pick who had injury issues, disappointed, was non-tendered last offseason, re-signed with his old club, and then had a breakout 2021 campaign — lefthanded pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Rodon will get 3 years, $51 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 3 years, $45 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $76 million.

I’m going to use Kiley’s numbers, since his $17M per is halfway between the two Fangraphs AAVs.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon to a 3 year, $51 million deal this offseason?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Should the Rangers sign Carlos Rodon if the price is 3/$51M? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 46% Yes, absolutely (365 votes)

23% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (185 votes)

21% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (170 votes)

8% Absolutely not (63 votes) 783 votes total Vote Now

