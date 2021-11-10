Poll: Should Texas sign Carlos Rodon?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at a former top draft pick who had injury issues, disappointed, was non-tendered last offseason, re-signed with his old club, and then had a breakout 2021 campaign — lefthanded pitcher Carlos Rodon.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Rodon will get 3 years, $51 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 3 years, $45 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $76 million.
I’m going to use Kiley’s numbers, since his $17M per is halfway between the two Fangraphs AAVs.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon to a 3 year, $51 million deal this offseason?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
Should the Rangers sign Carlos Rodon if the price is 3/$51M?
-
46%
Yes, absolutely
-
23%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
-
21%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
8%
Absolutely not
