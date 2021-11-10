Wednesday Morning Links

Jeff Wilson expects the Rangers to be players in the Japanese market, with outfielder Seiya Suzuki expected to be posted and former Ranger Nick Martinez having a great season for SoftBank.

Levi Weaver observes that it’s typical Ranger luck that there’s going to be a labor dispute in the offseason that the organization is expected to be active adding premium pieces.

The talk around the campfire at the GM meetings in Carlsbad, California is that the Rangers could be looking to raise payroll by as much as 100 million this offseason.

While convincing free agents to sign with a 102 loss team might be a tough sell, Chris Young says that “now is the time to buy stock in the Rangers.”