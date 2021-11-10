Joely Rodriguez re-signs with NYY

Joely Rodriguez, the lefty reliever who went from the Rangers to the Yankees as part of the Joey Gallo trade, has re-signed with the Yankees for $2 million on a one year deal. The Yankees had earlier declined his $3 million team option for 2022, paying him a $500,000 buyout instead and making him a free agent. This essentially saves them $500,000.

Rodriguez, who turns thirty in a few days, was signed by the Rangers out of Japan after the 2019 season. He was swapped into the Gallo trade when John King, the lefty reliever originally in the deal, had issues with his medicals, resulting in the deal being re-worked and the Yankees keeping a couple of prospects who otherwise would have gone to Texas in the deal.

Rodriguez put up a 4.66 ERA and 3.43 FIP in 52 appearances in 2021. He appeared in 12 games for the Rangers in 2020, with a 2.13 ERA and 1.69 FIP.