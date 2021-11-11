Poll: Should Texas sign Trevor Story?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at a player who has been linked to the Rangers for some time now, due in part to his Metroplex roots — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Story will get 5 years, $115 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Story at 5 years, $115 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 6 years, $150 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 5.45 years, $131.5 million.

I’m going to compromise and do 5 years, $125 million — using the Median’s $25M AAV instead of the McDaniel/Clemens $23M AAV, but stick with the 5 years McDaniel and Clemens use

Would you want the Rangers to sign Trevor Story to a 5 year, $115 million deal this offseason?

Cast your vote below...

