 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Poll: Should Texas sign Trevor Story?

New, 163 comments

Should Texas sign Trevor Story for 5 years, $125M?

By Adam J. Morris
Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at a player who has been linked to the Rangers for some time now, due in part to his Metroplex roots — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Story will get 5 years, $115 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Story at 5 years, $115 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 6 years, $150 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 5.45 years, $131.5 million.

I’m going to compromise and do 5 years, $125 million — using the Median’s $25M AAV instead of the McDaniel/Clemens $23M AAV, but stick with the 5 years McDaniel and Clemens use

Would you want the Rangers to sign Trevor Story to a 5 year, $115 million deal this offseason?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Should the Rangers sign Trevor Story if the price is 5/$125M

view results
  • 50%
    Yes, absolutely
    (430 votes)
  • 19%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (169 votes)
  • 19%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (168 votes)
  • 9%
    Absolutely not
    (83 votes)
850 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls

Carlos Correa

Carlos Rodon

Loading comments...