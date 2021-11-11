Thursday Morning Links

Two Ranger prospects were selected for the Fall Stars game in the Arizona Fall League, pitcher Owen White and infielder Ezequiel Duran.

The Athletic has a rundown of the full 2021 star-studded shortstop free agent class.

Chris Young and Jon Daniels have indicated they’re going to be bringing a wheelbarrow full of money to this offseason and Scott Boras is circling that wheelbarrow like a buzzard.

The Rangers have hired former Boston coach Tim Hyers as a hitting instructor.

Pitching prospects Ricky Vanasco and Tekoah Roby are both saying that 2022 is the year they step up.