Friday Morning Rangers Update

Good morning, LSB.
Levi Weaver says it’s time for the Rangers to bring Clayton Kershaw home.
Kennedi Landry has a story on girls baseball from the Texas Rangers Youth Acadamy.
Jeff Wilson has a piece on the Rangers’ new hitting coach (a former teammate of Tony Gwynn) up on his substack.
Wilson also has a bummer of a reminder about the Rangers disappointing 2012 offseason.
And Ken Rosenthal has an update on a whole mess of stuff, including free agency and the impending lockout.
That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday!
