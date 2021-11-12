Poll: Should Texas sign Nick Castellanos?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Castellanos will get 3 years, $54 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Story at 3 years, $63 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $64 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 4.13 years at $19.5 million per year.

I’m going to go closer to the Clemens number and use 3 years, $60 million for our purposes.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Nick Castellanos to a 3 year, $60 million deal this offseason?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Should the Rangers sign Nick Castellanos if the price is 3 years, $60 million? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 54% Yes, absolutely (405 votes)

15% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (115 votes)

19% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (147 votes)

11% Absolutely not (83 votes) 750 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls

Carlos Correa

Carlos Rodon

Trevor Story