Poll: Should Texas sign Nick Castellanos?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Castellanos will get 3 years, $54 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Story at 3 years, $63 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $64 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 4.13 years at $19.5 million per year.
I’m going to go closer to the Clemens number and use 3 years, $60 million for our purposes.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Nick Castellanos to a 3 year, $60 million deal this offseason?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
Should the Rangers sign Nick Castellanos if the price is 3 years, $60 million?
-
54%
Yes, absolutely
-
15%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
-
19%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
11%
Absolutely not
