Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

What’s the biggest question for the Texas Rangers this winter? Will Leitch writes that it’s whether or not they’re serious about throwing some money around.

Jeff Wilson manages expectations to say that, serious or not, the Rangers aren’t going to go on a $100 million dollar spending spree.

Sam Dykstra picks Ricky Vanasco as a Rangers prospect on the bubble to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, though I’d wager that he’s a lock.

Brian Murphy profiles the 18 outfielders who are up for the 2021 All-MLB Team. This includes not-ROY nominated Adolis Garcia.

And, a few Rangers moments made it into the best MLB bloopers of 2021 list.

