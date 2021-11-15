 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Poll: Should Texas sign Robbie Ray?

New, 13 comments

Do you want Robbie Ray? Who wants to know, who wants to know...

By Adam J. Morris
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Ray will get 4 years, $76 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Ray at 4 years, $112 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $72 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 4.75 years at $22.4 million per year.

I’m going to use four years, $112 million as our number for the poll, mainly because I think Clemens’ number makes the poll question more interesting.

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Robbie Ray to a 4 year, $112 million deal this offseason?

view results
  • 16%
    Yes, absolutely
    (65 votes)
  • 16%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (65 votes)
  • 32%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (132 votes)
  • 35%
    Absolutely not
    (142 votes)
404 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls

Carlos Correa

Carlos Rodon

Trevor Story

Nick Castellanos

Loading comments...