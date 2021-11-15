Poll: Should Texas sign Robbie Ray?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Ray will get 4 years, $76 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Ray at 4 years, $112 million, while the Median Crowdsource comes in at 4 years, $72 million, though the Average Crowdsource is 4.75 years at $22.4 million per year.

That’s a big spread in opinions. McDaniel notes that Ray’s history of inconsistency and command problems, combined with Patrick Corbin’s recent 6 year, $140M deal being seen as an over pay, will have team’s reluctant to hit nine digits, and while Clemens acknowledges the risk Ray will revert, he sees the potential upside as being enough for teams to end up spending big on Ray.

I’m going to use four years, $112 million as our number for the poll, mainly because I think Clemens’ number makes the poll question more interesting.

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Robbie Ray to a 4 year, $112 million deal this offseason? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 16% Yes, absolutely (65 votes)

16% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (65 votes)

32% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (132 votes)

35% Absolutely not (142 votes) 404 votes total Vote Now

