Former MLB infielder Julio Lugo has died

Julio Lugo, former MLB player with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and five other teams, has passed away, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45. Rojas reports that it is believed Lugo suffered a heart attack.

Lugo spent parts of twelve seasons in the majors, making his debut in 2000 as a starting middle infielder for the Houston Astros. The Astros released Lugo in May, 2003, after he was arrested for assaulting his wife. He signed a week later with the Tampa Bay Rays, and was with them until the middle of 2006, when he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lugo signed a free agent deal with the Boston Red Sox after the 2006 season, and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 BoSox team that won the World Series. Lugo spent time with the Cardinals, Orioles and Braves in his final few years in the league, finishing out his career with Atlanta in 2011.

Lugo had a career .269/.333/.384 slash line and accumulated 13.5 bWAR, with his best seasons coming with the Rays from 2003-06.