Arozarena, India named league ROY winners

Randy Arozarena and Jonathan India have been named the winners of the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League and National League, respectively.

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia had a solid case for Rookie of the Year honors, and received three first place votes along with one second place vote and nine third place votes, giving him a total of 27 points, three behind Wander Franco, who had two first place votes. Arozarena had 22 first place votes, Luis Garcia had two first place votes, and fifth place finisher Emmanuel Clase had one first place vote. Ryan Mountcastle, Shane McClanahan and Alek Manoah also appeared on ballots.

India received 29 first place votes and one second place vote. Trevor Rogers received the other first place vote, along with 26 second place votes and three third place votes. Dylan Carlson received the other three second place votes, along with thirteen third place votes. Patrick Wisdom, Ian Anderson, Tyler Stephenson, Frank Schwindel, David Bednar and Vladimir Gutierrez rounded out the voting.