Poll: Should Texas sign Clayton Kershaw?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Metroplex native and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Kershaw will get three years, $54 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Kershaw at 1 year, $18 million, while the median crowdsource is at 4 years, $104M, and the average crowdsource is 2.59 years at $23.2M per year.

That’s quite a diverse spread of projections, which makes it a lot harder for us to use a consensus for a poll.

I’m going to use McDaniel’s three year deal, and the average crowdsource AAV of $23.2M, then round it up to give us three years, $70M.

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Clayton Kershaw to a three year, $70 million deal? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 51% Yes, absolutely (369 votes)

14% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (105 votes)

20% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (151 votes)

13% Absolutely not (98 votes) 723 votes total Vote Now

Carlos Correa

Carlos Rodon

Trevor Story

Nick Castellanos

Robbie Ray