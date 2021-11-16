 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Poll: Should Texas sign Clayton Kershaw?

New, 102 comments

Would you want the Rangers to sign Clayton Kershaw to a three year, $70 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: AUG 28 Dodgers at Rangers Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Metroplex native and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Kershaw will get three years, $54 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Kershaw at 1 year, $18 million, while the median crowdsource is at 4 years, $104M, and the average crowdsource is 2.59 years at $23.2M per year.

I’m going to use McDaniel’s three year deal, and the average crowdsource AAV of $23.2M, then round it up to give us three years, $70M.

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Clayton Kershaw to a three year, $70 million deal?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes, absolutely
    (369 votes)
  • 14%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (105 votes)
  • 20%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (151 votes)
  • 13%
    Absolutely not
    (98 votes)
723 votes total Vote Now

