Poll: Should Texas sign Corey Seager

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Seager will get 7 years, $210 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Seager at 8 years, $240 million, while the median crowdsource is at 7 years, $196 million.
We are going to assume the Rangers have to offer up the extra year to get Seager to leave Los Angeles, so we will use the Clemens projection.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Corey Seager to an eight year, $240 million deal?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
-
64%
Yes, absolutely
-
12%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
-
14%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
8%
Absolutely not
