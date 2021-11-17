Wednesday Morning Links

Jeff Wilson discusses the Angels’ signing of Noah Syndergaard and what it means for the Rangers’ chances of signing Clayton Kershaw, and also touches on the Seiya Suzuki posting.

Levi Weaver looks at players whose time in the Rangers organization may be drawing to a close as the Rule 5 draft approaches.

Evan Grant wonders if the Rangers will be able to balance the competing needs of building for the future through the draft and signing free agents that require giving up compensatory draft picks.