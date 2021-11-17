Belt only player to accept QO

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants first baseman, has accepted the qualifying offer tendered to him by the Giants, per reports. Every other free agent who received a qualifying offer has reportedly rejected it.

Belt, 33, was seen as one of the most likely players to accept the qualifying offer. A career-long Giant, the expectation has been that he would return to the team, and while he has accepted the $18.4M qualifying offer, this may just be a prelude to a two or three year deal being worked out.

Thirteen others declined the qualifying offer, and thus will continue to be free agents, with a signing team forfeiting a draft pick (generally a second rounder). Noah Syndergaard, who has already signed with the Anaheim Angels, Raisel Iglesias, and Justin Verlander were among those also seen as possibilities to accept the QO.