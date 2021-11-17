 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Belt only player to accept QO

Brandon Belt is, per reports, the only player to accept the qualifying offer this offseason

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants first baseman, has accepted the qualifying offer tendered to him by the Giants, per reports. Every other free agent who received a qualifying offer has reportedly rejected it.

Belt, 33, was seen as one of the most likely players to accept the qualifying offer. A career-long Giant, the expectation has been that he would return to the team, and while he has accepted the $18.4M qualifying offer, this may just be a prelude to a two or three year deal being worked out.

Thirteen others declined the qualifying offer, and thus will continue to be free agents, with a signing team forfeiting a draft pick (generally a second rounder). Noah Syndergaard, who has already signed with the Anaheim Angels, Raisel Iglesias, and Justin Verlander were among those also seen as possibilities to accept the QO.

