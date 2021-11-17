Verlander returns to Astros, per report

Justin Verlander is re-signing with the Houston Astros, according to a tweet from his brother Ben.

Verlander, 38, missed virtually all of 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. He had been an anchor in the Astros rotation prior to the injury since he was acquired by the Astros from the Detroit Tigers in August, 2017, and he will apparently be back in Houston as part of their rotation for at least 2022.

Verlander had worked out for teams recently to show he was recovered from TJS, and had interest from a number of teams. My guess is that this is a two year deal with Houston for around $40M.

When more details emerge we will update.

UPDATE — Mark Berman is reporting it is one year, $25M, with a second year player option.

UPDATE II — Ben Verlander just tweeted the same thing.

UPDATE III — The player option is reportedly also for $25M.