Ray, Burnes win Cy Young Awards

The 2021 Cy Young Award winners are Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes, it was announced today, with Ray, a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, winning in the American League, while Burnes, a Milwaukee Brewer, winning in the National League.

The American League voting had a crystal clear #1 and #2, with Robbie Ray getting 29 of 30 first place votes, with one second place vote, and Gerrit Cole of the Yankees getting one first place vote and 29 second place votes. Lance Lynn finished third, followed by Nathan Eovaldi and Carlos Rodon.

Rounding out the voting in the A.L. were Frankie Montas, Lance McCullers, Jr., Liam Hendriks, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito and Raisel Iglesias.

The N.L. race was quite close, with Corbin Burnes and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler each getting 12 first place votes. The difference was Burnes also got 14 second place votes, compared to just nine for Wheeler. Burnes and Wheeler each had great years, and appeared to be the two favorites.

Max Scherzer received the other six first place votes, with the top five being rounded out by Walker Buehler and Brandon Woodruff. Burnes, Wheeler and Scherzer appeared on every ballot, while Buehler appeared on every ballot but one, while Woodruff received two fourth place votes and seventeen fifth place votes. Kevin Gausman, Adam Wainwright, Julio Urias, and Jacob deGrom also received votes.