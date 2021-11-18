Poll: Should Texas sign Kris Bryant

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at former Chicago Cub, then briefly San Francisco Giant, third baseman Kris Bryant.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Bryant will get 5 years, $95 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Bryant at 8 years, $200 million, while the median crowdsource is at 6 years, $150 million.
That’s a pretty dramatic spread between Kiley and Clemens. McDaniel is pricing him as a solid above average regular, Clemens like an All Star caliber player. I’m going to use the median crowdsource for our purposes.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Kris Bryant if the price were 6 years, $150 million?
