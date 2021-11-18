2021 Year in Review: Jimmy Herget

With the 2021 season having come to a close, we are looking back at the year that was for members of the Texas Rangers.

Today we are looking at relief pitcher Jimmy Herget.

Did you remember Jimmy Herget pitched for the Rangers in 2021? I honestly only recall that in the vaguest sense.

I remember him pitching in 2020, of course. He had a solid 2020 campaign in the COVID season, having been claimed in December, 2019, from the Reds. The beat writers talked about how he was someone the team liked and that figured to be part of the bullpen in 2021.

Then Herget was non-tendered in December, re-signed a week and a half later to a major league deal rather than a minor league deal, waived in February, outrighted, and pitched for Round Rock.

And pitched well for Round Rock! Herget had a 2.63 ERA in 37.2 IP over 27 games, struck out 48 batters, walked just 12. He looked like someone who could possibly be in a major league bullpen, which, you know, is what we were hearing he was supposed to be back in 2020.

He got his chance on August 2, when he was brought up and added to the 40 man roster when David Dahl was designated for assignment. He faced 20 batters over four games, had a couple of bad outings in Oakland on back to back days, was optioned back to Round Rock, then was designated for assignment before throwing for Round Rock again.

Herget cleared waivers, and given it was his second outright assignment, he had the right to reject the outright assignment and become a free agent. That he did, signing the next day with the Angels. After a handful of outings at AAA Salt Lake City, the Angels brought him up at the end of August and had him in the bullpen for the rest of the year.

He pitched well for the Angels, incidentally, except when he faced Texas. When facing Texas, he gave up four runs in three innings of work over three games. Against everyone else he allowed three runs in 11.1 innings of work for the Angels.

Herget is still on the Angels’ 40 man roster, although with tomorrow’s deadline for adding Rule 5 eligible players to the 40 man roster, he may not be on the Angels’ 40 man roster 48 hours. He may spend the winter bouncing from team to team on waiver claims. He may end up becoming a free agent and being back on the market. Or he may stick around and be part of the Angels bullpen for years to come.

