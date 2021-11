The Rangers have a Black Friday $10 ticket deal celebrating 50 years of Ranger baseball. The seats are in the 200 and 300 sections and are limited to 8 tickets per individual order.

They also announced their promotional schedule, which includes nine bobblehead giveaways if you’re into that sort of thing.

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs has offseason shopping lists for all the MLB teams, and notes that the Rangers could use a shortstop, top of the rotation starter and outfielder.