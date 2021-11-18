Ohtani, Harper win MVP Awards

Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper are the 2021 Most Valuable Players, with Ohtani being the unanimous selection in the American League and Bryce Harper winning in the National League.

Ohtani was exceptional both pitching and hitting this year, and his winning the award was seen as a near certainty, given the year he had. Interestingly, Vlad Guerrero, Jr., picked up 29 of 30 2nd place votes, placing third on the other ballot, while Marcus Semien was third on 24 of 30 ballots, while finishing fourth on four ballots and fifth on two ballots. Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa rounded out the top five.

You will be surprised to learn that no Rangers received any votes for the A.L. MVP Award.

In the National League, Harper had 17 first place votes and nine second place votes. Juan Soto was second, picking up six first place votes and eleven second place votes. Fernando Tatis Jr. was third, followed by Brandon Crawford and Trea Turner.

No Rangers received any votes for the N.L. MVP Award, either.