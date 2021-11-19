Poll: Should Texas sign Freddie Freeman

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Freeman will get 6 years, $156 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Bryant at 5 years, $135 million, while the median crowdsource is at 5 years, $125 million. Since any team would likely have to pay extra to get Freeman to leave Atlanta, we will go with the McDaniel projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Freddie Freeman if the price were 6 years, $156 million?

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Freddie Freeman at 6 years, $156 million? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 49% Yes, absolutely (240 votes)

6% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (30 votes)

23% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (115 votes)

20% Absolutely not (101 votes) 486 votes total Vote Now

