 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Morning Rangers Update

New, 26 comments

Texas Rangers update for Friday, November 19

By Coylio
Frisco RoughRiders v Amarillo Sod Poodles Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

Jeff Wilson writes on his substack about the lessons to be learned from the debacle with Anderson Tejeda, who signed with the Cardinals yesterday.

Jose Trevino continues to be a really good dude.

Jim Bowden lists the 12 biggest trade targets around the league this winter.

The Athletic has a lockout update featuring smarmy quotes from Rob Manfred.

And MLB pipeline lists a possible 2022 Rookie of the Year candidate for every team.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday!

Loading comments...