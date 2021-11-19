Rougned Odor DFA’d by Yankees

If you were one of those who was sad when the Rangers designated Rougned Odor for assignment seven-and-a-half months ago, and didn’t want to see him go, I have some good news for you...

The New York Yankees have designated Rougned Odor for assignment. The Yankees have seven days to waive, trade or release Odor. He will most likely clear waivers and be released, making him a free agent.

And then the Rangers can bring him back!

Odor, 27, was traded by the Rangers to the Yankees in April for Josh Stowers and Antonio Cabello, with the Rangers picking up most of Odor’s salary in 2021 and 2022. Odor slashed .202/.289/.379 in 361 plate appearances for the Yankees in 2021, had a 0.3 bWAR for the year.

The Yankees also DFA’d Clint Frazier, a one time top prospect who appeared to break out in 2020, but who had a poor 2021 season. As an arbitration-eligible player with just three years of team control left, he seems likely to end up clearing waivers, though someone — maybe the Rangers! — could claim him.