Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Yesterday was actually a pretty busy little day for Texas Rangers news.

It was the Rule 5 deadline day and the Rangers selected the contracts of three prospects: Ezequiel Duran, Ronny Henriquez and Ricky Vanasco.

The Rangers also extended the contract of manager Chris Woodward through 2023 (with an option for 2024).

Evan Grant wrote about the Woodward extension with quotes from Jon Daniels calling Woodward ‘the heart and soul’ of the team.

Grant also has a free agency piece up where he discusses the Rangers finding the right fit with all this money they plan of spending.

Stefan Stevenson wrote about the Woodward extension as well.

Jeff Wilson puts a magnifying glass over a Jon Daniels quote from yesterday’s ‘Friday news dump.’

And our old friend Sam Blum (now covering LAAAAA for The Athletic) writes about what will hopefully (for them) be a symbiotic relationship between the Angels and Noah Syndergaard.