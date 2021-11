Good morning, folks...

The Surprise Saguaros fell 6-0 to Mesa in the AFL Championship Game on Saturday.

Owen White was named the AFL Pitcher of the Year prior to the Championship Game. White had a 1.91 ERA in a league-high 28.1 IP with 29 Ks.

Jeff Wilson writes about the extension the Rangers gave Chris Woodward.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.