Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes about the money that the Texas Rangers still owe Rougned Odor, who was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday.

Mark Feinsand thinks Chris Taylor is the one free agent that the Rangers should pursue — even though AJM already explained why that probably wouldn’t work out well for Texas.

According to Sam Dykstra, you can count the AFL Pitcher of the Year winner Owen White among the AFL statistical standouts for 2021.

In case you forgot, in like a week or so, MLB is likely heading for a lockout. Hannah Keyser runs down the main reasons for why.

And, are you sick of the Rangers not developing baseball players very well? Do it yourself.

Have a nice day!