Poll: Should Texas sign Chris Taylor

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Los Angeles Dodgers IF/OF Chris Taylor.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Taylor will get three years, $39 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens and the median crowdsource both have Taylor at four years, $60 million. We will go with the higher number.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor if the price were 4 years, $60 million.

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor at 4 years, $60 million? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 17% Yes, absolutely (68 votes)

10% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (42 votes)

31% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (124 votes)

41% Absolutely not (164 votes) 398 votes total Vote Now

