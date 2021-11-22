Poll: Should Texas sign Chris Taylor

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at Los Angeles Dodgers IF/OF Chris Taylor.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Taylor will get three years, $39 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens and the median crowdsource both have Taylor at four years, $60 million. We will go with the higher number.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor if the price were 4 years, $60 million.
