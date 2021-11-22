 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Poll: Should Texas sign Chris Taylor

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor to a four year, $60 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
National League Championship Series Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Los Angeles Dodgers IF/OF Chris Taylor.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Taylor will get three years, $39 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens and the median crowdsource both have Taylor at four years, $60 million. We will go with the higher number.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor if the price were 4 years, $60 million.

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Taylor at 4 years, $60 million?

view results
  • 17%
    Yes, absolutely
    (68 votes)
  • 10%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (42 votes)
  • 31%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (124 votes)
  • 41%
    Absolutely not
    (164 votes)
398 votes total Vote Now

