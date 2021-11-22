DeSclafani to Giants: 3 years, $36M

Anthony DeSclafani is returning to the San Francisco Giants on a three year, $36 million deal, it has been announced. Sclafani will make $12 million per year in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

DeSclafani, who turns 32 in April, had a career best season in 2021 for the Giants after signing a one year deal after a very disappointing 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds. DeSclafani had a 3.17 ERA and 3.62 FIP in 31 starts for San Francisco.

The Giants did not tender DeSclafani a qualifying offer, but reports all along have been that the team wanted to bring him back, and they now have him locked up as part of their rotation through 2024. While I don’t think his true talent is quite as good as his 2021 ERA would indicate, he would appear to fit in as nice innings eater for the defending N.L. West champs for the next few years.