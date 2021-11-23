Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

A quartet of writers at the DMN give their pros and cons for the shortstops on the market and whether or not the Texas Rangers should sign them.

Marcus Semien didn’t make the cut for a profile compiled by Levi Weaver on the free agent shortstops but, with the Rangers rumored to be interested, Weaver makes room.

Manny Randhawa takes a look at the newcomers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot which is teeming with former Rangers greats and also A.J. Pierzynski.

Evan Grant notes that the Rangers collected their latest round of Dodgers castoffs by acquiring Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from Los Angeles.

Per Sam Dykstra, both Owen White (SP) and Ezequiel Duran (3B) made the 2021 All-Arizona Fall League Team.

And, Seiya Suzuki was alleged to be posted yesterday and R.J. Anderson provides more info on the star Japanese outfielder who could be an option for the Rangers.

Have a nice day!