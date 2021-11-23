Poll: Should Texas sign Kevin Gausman?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Gausman will get 5 years, $105 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Gausman projected at 3 years, $54 million, while the median crowdsource has Gausman at 4 years, $76 million. We will go with the higher number, assuming that Texas has to spend more to lure Gausman away from a 107 win team.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Kevin Gausman if the price was 5 years, $105 million?

