Tender deadline moved to November 30

The deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to players on the 40 man roster who are not currently under contract has been moved from December 2 to 7 p.m. Central on November 30, per reports. This move was agreed to by the MLBPA and MLB in order to avoid players whose tender status is uncertain from being in limbo during a lockout once the CBA expires on December 1, which now looks inevitable.

Ken Rosenthal notes that there will likely be a good number of free agents hitting the market that evening. Players and agents will have to decide whether to sign quickly with an interested team before the lockout begins, or wait and look to sign once the lockout ends.

The one arbitration-eligible player the Rangers could non-tender is Willie Calhoun. Texas has in recent years also non-tendered players who are not arbitration-eligible. This is done to get them off the 40 man roster and try to re-sign them without exposing the player to waivers. Newly claimed outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks and pitchers Brock Burke and Spencer Patton would seem the most likely possibilities to be pre-arb non-tenders.