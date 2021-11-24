Matz to the Cardinals, per reports

MLB Rumors: Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a four year, $44 million deal, per reports.

Matz, who turns 31 in May, is a left handed pitcher who was originally a second round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2009. Matz was up and down during his time with the Mets, but after an awful 2020 when he post a 9.68 ERA, he was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matz had a solid year for Toronto, putting up a 3.82 ERA and 3.79 FIP in 150 innings. He profiles as a 2-3 win pitcher in 2022, and the Cardinals, with a strong infield defense, are the type of team that a sinker baller like Matz is going to have the most success with. There are durability concerns with Matz — he has had injury issues in the past, and his career high in innings is 160. Matz averaged a hair over five innings an outing for Toronto in 2021.

UPDATE — Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, is mad this morning:

I’m not happy this morning . I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent.I guess words and promises don’t matter. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 24, 2021

The Mets were one of the finalists to sign Matz, and, per Jon Heyman, new Mets g.m. Billy Eppler is also unhappy, with Heyman saying that the “Mets thought they’d have a final chance” to match or beat an offer on Matz. And while Matz owes no duty of loyalty to the Mets, if his representatives indicated that they’d circle back with New York before making a final decision, I can understand why the team would be unhappy.

That said, an owner tweeting through it probably isn’t the best way to handle that.