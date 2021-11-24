Poll: Should Texas sign Marcus Semien?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien.

Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects that Semien will get 5 years, $110 million. At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Semien projected at 4 years, $120 million, while the median crowdsource has Semien at 4 years, $92 million. We will use 5 years, $120 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Marcus Semien if the price were 5 years, $120 million?

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Marcus Semien at 5 years, $120 million? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 43% Yes, absolutely (153 votes)

13% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (48 votes)

26% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (93 votes)

16% Absolutely not (60 votes) 354 votes total Vote Now

