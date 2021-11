Owen White impressed scouts in his AFL appearances, according to The Athletic, which quotes a scout as saying he’s a potential 3 or 4 starter.

Clayton Kershaw hosted his annual fundraiser for his charity to help needy youth on November 11 as speculation mounted as to whether he would be returning to his hometown to finish out his career.

Plenty of actual, current Rangers like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Taylor Hearn also facilitated charitable stuff this week, as well.